House passes bill to extend 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2090

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The House of Representatives voted Friday to pass a bill that will extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2090.

The vote was 402-12. The bill now goes to the Senate where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will hold a vote.

If it passes, any benefits that were cut due to lack of money would be reinstated.

The legislation's full name will be "Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11 Victim Compensation Act."

Those three first responders died from 9/11-related illnesses.

"This involves the commitment of the United States to always stand with and be with those who put their lives on the line with the rest of us," Rep. Peter King said.

"Every sick responder should be treated with the same dignity and compassion, regardless of when they became sick," Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

Nadler paid tribute to former NYPD officer Luis Alvarez and said no one should ever again spend their final days walking the halls of Congress begging for victims compensation funding.

