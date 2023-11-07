Kemberly Richardson has more on the annual Fashion for Action fundraiser.

Designer goods offered at big discounts for a good cause at Housing Works in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A store in Chelsea is opening its doors for the next three days to offer high fashion at a discount to raise money for the homeless and people living with HIV and AIDS.

There are a lot of moving parts inside Housing Works' flagship location as the team gets ready for a big fundraiser this week.

Eyewitness News got a sneak peek at all of the treasures on Tuesday.

For example, a Coach shearling that retails for $2,900 is listed for $400. There was a Zac Posen dress for $95 and even a wedding gown for $199.

All of the items are new and up to 80% off retail -- including a Marni tracksuit for $300.

Designers have donated the high and low end pieces for the organization's 20th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser.

Mickey Boardman, from Paper Magazine, is chair of the event, which is being called ReFashion for Action this year with a focus on sustainability and a circular economy.

"Very often so many of the pieces of clothing that don't sell end up in landfills or burnt in incinerators, so this is a way to make sure that every piece gets bought, every piece gets used," Boardman said.

There is something for everyone, including men and women.

"You never know what you're going to find, it could be something you missed out on from a past season or something you haven't even seen in the store yet," Boardman said.

All proceeds from the sale go to programs which support those who are homeless and living with HIV and AIDS.

It all kicks off Wednesday with a ticketed reception. The free three-day event starts Thursday.

