Hulu celebrates 19 years of 'American Dad!' at SDCC

The cast talks about the impact of the show and celebrates the loyalty of their fans

The cast of "American Dad!" meet with fans at SDCC. Why they say the show has been so successful for 19 years.

The cast of "American Dad!" meet with fans at SDCC. Why they say the show has been so successful for 19 years.

The cast of "American Dad!" meet with fans at SDCC. Why they say the show has been so successful for 19 years.

The cast of "American Dad!" meet with fans at SDCC. Why they say the show has been so successful for 19 years.

SAN DIEGO -- For 19 years now "American Dad!" has enjoyed a long-lasting run and at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the cast was there to greet their longtime fans.

Hulu featured the animated comedy on the show floor along with their other popular shows like "Solar Opposites," "The Great North," and "Family Guy."

On The Red Carpet caught up with the cast to hear how important it was for them to meet fans in person.

Dee Bradley Baker, who voices Klaus on the series, told us about the connection the fans have with the show.

"This is really for some kind of a once in a lifetime experience to have that kind of electricity," he said. "It's brief but it's really meaningful and it makes people happy."

Scott Grimes voices the teen brother Steve Smith and is very enthusiastic about doing the character's voice for people.

"I'm just so grateful that they have embraced us as a show over the years," he said. "Anytime anyone wants the voice I'll do it; I'll make a video for you, and I'll do the voice for you because I know what that meant to me."

Rachel MacFarlane, the sister of "American Dad!" and "Family Guy" creator and voice actor Seth MacFarlane, has voice acting talents of her own bringing the character of "Hayley Smith" to life.

"It's just really, really cool to be back and interact with our fans who are the people that are the reason why we're all still working and still happily making "American Dad," so it's a real treat," she said.

All seasons of "American Dad" are streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC Station.