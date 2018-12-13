Hundreds of bomb threats sent to schools, businesses nationwide

Authorities are investigating after hundreds of bomb threats were called in to schools and businesses around the country Thursday.Numerous locations across the Tri-State Area received threats, including the Bronx Science High School. It was evacuated at 11 a.m. after a bomb threat was received by phone.A call came into the school saying a pipe bomb would explode in 20 minutes, and the NYPD cleared the school before the Emergency Service Unit determined there was no credible threat."All students and staff are safe," school officials wrote in an email. "We evacuated the school building at 11:00 a.m. after receiving a phone call of a bomb threat. Students are currently well-supervised at neighboring schools."Students returned to the school safely in time for dismissal.The incidents around the country are all similar in nature, with the perpetrator or perpetrators demanding money be put into Bitcoin.There have been at least five incidents in Manhattan, while the Suffolk County Police Department has responded to at least 11 bomb threats.The NYPD issued the following statement:"Please be advised - there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found. At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money. We'll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search, but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE."Up to a dozen emails were sent to businesses and schools in Washington, D.C., while the Palm Beach County, Florida, sheriff's office and the Boise, Idaho, police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible.Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University noticed students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.The FBI also issued a statement:"We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."----------