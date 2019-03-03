Hundreds of guns turned in during buyback at Long Island church

EMBED <>More Videos

A gun buyback was held at a church in Nassau County.

By Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Hundeds of guns were turned in Saturday during a gun buyback on Long Island.

Police in Nassau County say 367 guns were forfeited in exchange for nearly $68,000.

The weapons were turned in anonymously at Grace Cathedral in Uniondale.

People showed up carrying weapons they left there in exchange for as much as $400 each. That was the reward for anonymously forfeiting each assault rifle, no questions asked. Pistols fetched $200 and rifles $100.

Authorities say the event is one way they are working with the community to crack down on crime.

Police plan to destroy the weapons.

Similar buybacks have been organized in New York City in recent years.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uniondalegun buybackguns
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued
Boy dead, 6 injured after fire tears through home in Queens
Cab driver fatally stabbed while sitting in car in the Bronx
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on NYC street, steals $5
NJ center where 11 kids died of adenovirus hit with big fine
Man found dead in backyard of Queens home
Trump denounces Democrats in slashing 2-hour speech at C-PAC
Show More
Family members of NJ man found dead come forward
2 killed, 6 injured after car hits crowd in New Orleans, police say
Wild Brooklyn manhole fire knocks out power, causes small gas leak
Winning $267M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
More TOP STORIES News