Busiest day of the year for Hunts Point Produce Market ahead of Thanksgiving

BRONX (WABC) -- It's the busiest day of the year at the Hunts Point Produce Market.

Some 30 million pounds of produce will be distributed throughout the New York area.

Eyewitness News was there as your Thanksgiving favorites like sweet potatoes, cranberries, apples, and more were loaded up on trucks and left for their holiday destinations.

The day starts before sunrise for the retail distributors at the market.

They buy and pick up vegetables and fruit for city supermarkets, greengrocers, retail outlets, and restaurants so that Thanksgiving essentials are available.

The Hunts Point Produce Market is more than 200 years old and the largest produce market in the world.

