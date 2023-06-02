Mayor Eric Adams announced that some city workers can work remotely 2 days a week.

Adams approves hybrid schedule for some city workers in pilot program

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of city workers will be able to work from home twice a week under a deal Mayor Eric Adams struck with the city's largest public-sector union.

The telework pilot with DC37 will start this month and will run through at least May 2025.

The policy will not apply to those whose work cannot be performed remotely.

The mayor had previously resisted calls for a hybrid schedule for city employees.

The union's agencies must submit lists of workers to the city that are eligible for the hybrid schedule, and then the mayor's office must approve each participant.

There are at least 30 agencies expected to take part in the pilot program.

