'90210' star Ian Ziering speaks out after fight with group on mini-bikes in Hollywood

The actor shared details of the incident on his Instagram, calling it an "unsettling confrontation."

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Ian Ziering is speaking out after he was involved in a brawl with a group of people on mini bikes in Hollywood, calling the incident an "unsettling confrontation."

The fight broke out around 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star opened up about the fight on Instagram, saying he was "approached aggressively" by one of the bikers while he was stuck in traffic.

"In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car," he wrote. "This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Police said the group of bikers were driving recklessly and apparently struck Ziering's vehicle. Ziering said his daughter was in the car at the time.

"I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace," he said. "This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior."

Police said the group fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

"As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient," said Ziering. "I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety."

The 59-year-old ended his Instagram post by calling on city officials and law enforcement to take action.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.