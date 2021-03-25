Suspect arrested in rock attack, robbery at NYC ice cream shop

50-year-old Luis DeLeon of West 35th Street is facing charges in a string of robberies, including a violent incident at the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop in Kips Bay back in January.
Police say DeLeon hit a 23-year-old woman in the head with a rock while demanding cash.
Investigators believe he is behind three additional robberies at businesses in Lower Manhattan.
The investigation continues into these robberies, and police want to hear from anyone who has information about any of them.
