Suspect arrested in rock attack, robbery at NYC ice cream shop

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man accused of attacking an ice cream shop worker in Manhattan.50-year-old Luis DeLeon of West 35th Street is facing charges in a string of robberies, including a violent incident at the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop in Kips Bay back in January.Police say DeLeon hit a 23-year-old woman in the head with a rock while demanding cash.Investigators believe he is behind three additional robberies at businesses in Lower Manhattan.The investigation continues into these robberies, and police want to hear from anyone who has information about any of them.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------