Police arrest dozens of anti-ICE protesters in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested dozens of demonstrators on Sunday afternoon during an anti-ICE rally in Midtown.

Sunday was the third major demonstration called 'No Business with ICE.' They say the purpose is to stop big corporations from providing personal data that helps ICE make arrests.

The protesters congregated as President Trump launches arrests and raids in New York City and other sanctuary cities as he promised months ago, targeting families and children.

The group on 42nd Street and 7th Ave is called 'Close the Campus NYC,' and about 500 chanted 'abolish ICE...no human should be illegal.' The crowd became large, and required a large police presence. At one point, about two dozen protesters were arrested after they took their protest into the street and halted traffic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the ICE raids planned for the weekend by telling New Yorkers to know their rights. The Mayor also said it was a stunt by President Trump to get re-elected.

