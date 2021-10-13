Renters outraged storage unit disposing their belongings after Ida flooding in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11120753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains how Gabby Petito's autopsy results could spell out bad news for Brain Laundrie.

SCOTCH PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Renters of units at a big Public Storage facility in Union County were told that their belongings are being thrown out because of flooding caused by the remnants of Ida six weeks ago.The renters of the storage unit along Route 22 say they weren't given any notice. They said they were informed last week that the contents of a dozen storage spaces were unsalvageable, hazardous and everything on the lower level was a total loss.The company said it would therefore dispose of all contents.The renters are outraged and about a dozen gathered Wednesday afternoon trying to get inside. The police had to be called to keep people off the property.One man said he stored music and sports memorabilia that he invested in for his nest egg, others had business records and irreplaceable sentimental items that they just want to see.Some people are in transition and moving to new houses or storing business equipment and records there and said what's inside is nothing short of their entire lives and livelihoods.Gary Pastor said he easily had $40,000 worth of stuff in his storage unit and he hopes it wasn't all thrown out."I hope not, and if they did, you see these young guys clearing it out, they said it's hazmat and meanwhile they're walking around without masks, these folks are sitting in the building without masks...so how dangerous is it," Pastor sai."We didn't find out for two weeks that our units were even flooded and now they're saying that there's bacteria and mold and things on them," Bridget McGowan said."I am appalled, I am so heartbroken, these are my things that you so callously bagged up and threw out without our regard," Mary Jean Murphy said.Murphy was able to hire a lawyer and she has succeeded in getting an injunction so Public Storage is not permitted from entering or disposing of anything in her unit until a hearing November 5.But she said that doesn't help the hundreds of other people impacted. Those that gathered on Wednesday said they might file a class-action lawsuit and just want the opportunity to get in and salvage what they can on their own.A spokespereon for Public Storage released the following statement:----------