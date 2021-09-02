Storm leaves tornado-like destruction in Long Island neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10994271" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Wallker has the latest on Ida's impact on New York City

LLOYD HARBOR, Long Island (WABC) -- An elderly couple on Long Island almost died Wednesday night when a large tree came crashing down through their bedroom and landed only inches away from where they were sleeping in bed."We feel blessed and fortunate to be alive," Ginger Murphy, 82, of Lloyd Harbor said.Murphy said she and her husband didn't hear the tree come down around 10:45 p.m. She said her son woke them up in the morning and had to carry them out of the room.The storm toppled trees all over the neighborhood off Fiddlers Green Drive.Billy Schaefer believes he has 20 trees down in his yard."All came down in about five minute time span," he said. "Horrific sound - just like a freight train."About 10 homes were blocked in Thursday because of downed trees. The entire neighborhood is without power.While high winds were the major issue in Lloyd Harbor, several North Shore towns were affected by flash flooding, including Huntington, Port Jefferson Village and Great Neck.In fact, flooding at the Great Neck Long Island Rail Road Station disabled a train and damaged the tracks, which caused service delays on the Port Washington Branch Thursday.----------