8 people killed in historic New York City flooding

Officers throughout the city have been responding to 911 calls of people affected by the storm.@NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit personnel just rescued a disabled man & his dog who were trapped in a basement with 3 feet of water. They were both rescued & are on dry ground. pic.twitter.com/oamGAaM76d — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 2, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10993840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Erielle Reshef reports on the flooding in the Bronx.

This pickup truck just blew thru the barricade, firefighter tried to stop him, and now he’s stuck. Watched his truck literally start floating and spin in the water. In Lodi. pic.twitter.com/rvk0ODHAV4 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 2, 2021

#BREAKING At least a dozen cars under water on Bronx River Pkwy at Westchester Avenue. People trapped, rushing to safety. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Ux3dERkHRh — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 2, 2021

The outfield is underwater at the Stadium. pic.twitter.com/o645vwwtON — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) September 2, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The severe weather turned deadly, killing at least eight people in New York City.Water quickly filled basement apartments resulting in tragedy.An 86-year-old woman was just found dead in her Queens apartment early Thursday morning due to flooding.At 10 p.m. Wednesday, police discovered a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman, and a 2-year-old little boy dead inside the home on 64th Street in Flushing, Queens.Two other people were killed when flooding collapsed the wall of their home in Jamaica, Queens, sending water rushing in.It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on 183rd Street.A 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were killed.A neighbor says the street floods often and there was work underway that was supposed to fix the flooding problem."The purpose of the construction was to make sure this doesn't happen," a neighbor said. "They took the whole block apart, but obviously city planning didn't make it work."At least two other people were killed in flooded apartments, including a woman and her 20's in Forrest Hills and a man in his 60's in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.The NYPD reported that they had been rescuing people from flooded streets and apartments all night long.Record rainfall produced immense flooding across all five boroughs leaving streets underwater, drivers stranded and subways shut down.Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in New York City due to the historic weather event bringing brutal flooding and dangerous conditions to the roads.Indeed, the flooding was so bad and the emergency response so great that a travel ban was issued until 5 a.m. on all nonemergency vehicles on city streets and highways."Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done," he tweeted. "If you're thinking of going outside, don't. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don't drive into these heavy waters."The MTA suspended subway service and many motorists had to be rescued after driving into flooded roads. Service remained extremely limited on Thursday morning.At least a dozen vehicles were underwater on Bronx River Parkway.Rain made its way onto the indoor court at the tennis center during the U.S. Open. The roof was closed but the wind-swept rain still made it inside.As fans left the tennis center, they had to make their way through knee-deep floodwaters.And at Yankee Stadium, the outfield was pictured completely underwater. Fortunately, the Yankees were playing in California during the severe weather.Central Park observed 3.15 inches of rain in one hour, from 8:51 pm to 9:51 pm. That would make it the wettest hour in New York City record-keeping, dating back to 1870. It smashed a record set just last month, on the night of Aug. 22, when between 10 and 11 p.m., Central Park saw 1.94 inches.----------