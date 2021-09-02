How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?

New York (WABC) -- New York and New Jersey were hit with catastrophic flash flooding Wednesday evening that continued into Thursday, with water rescues, roads, homes and cars under feet of water, transporation stalled, people stranded on roofs of car and more.The remnants from what was once Hurricane Ida interacted with a frontal system and unleashed record amounts of rain across the region.The flooding was so bad that the National Weather Service in New York issued a Flash Flood Emergency, the highest flash flood threat level, for all five boroughs of New York City and North Jersey for the first time ever.So how much rain fell?Rainfall rates of 3 to 5 inches have been recorded in Northeast New Jersey and portions of NYC. Newark Airport reported 3.24 inches of rain from 8 to 9 p.m.3.15 inches of rain in just one hour at Central Park from 8:50 to 9:50 p.m. This is a new record for the wettest hour in Central Park. Over 6 inches of rain has fallen so far. Nearly all of that fell within just 3 hours.If that sounds familiar, it's because New York City just set the wettest hour on record at Central Park only 11 days ago from rains related to Hurricane Henri, when 1.94 inches fell between 10 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.