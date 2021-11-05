ikea

IKEA warns of rising prices due to supply chain issues

EMBED <>More Videos

IKEA warns of rising prices due to supply chain issues

NEW YORK -- Furniture retailer Ikea is warning of higher prices far into 2022 amid the global supply chain crisis.

The company said its ready-to-assemble home furnishings and other products are getting more expensive because keeping stores and warehouses in stock is getting harder due to higher transport and raw material costs.

"We have and we will put a lot of effort to keep our prices as stable as we possibly can," an Ikea spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

Supply chain issues are rippling into newer areas, leaving retailers worried about their shelves and their consumers' shopping carts, especially ahead of the busy holiday season.

For example, Mondelez International -- the maker of Oreo cookies, Toblerone chocolate and Sour Patch Kids -- said Thursday that it plans to hike prices in January 2022 by 6-7%.

The most common problems that are being seen with the supply chain right now are shortages, delays and congestion, said Ananth Iyer is the Susan Bulkeley Butler Chair in Operations Management at Purdue University.

What triggered them are the pandemic and forecasts regarding when recovery would happen, along with the anticipation that there will be a surge in demand, he said.

Many experts predict the crisis will last well into next year, but Iyer said he's optimistic.

"This whole process will sort itself out, sooner rather than later," Iyer said.

Consumers looking to buy products like furniture should consider shopping used and consignment, which are readily available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessikeafurnitureu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IKEA
IKEA staff, customers have sleepover during snowstorm
The Ikea catalog is now a podcast
IKEA recalls 3-drawer chests over tip-over risk: CPSC
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News