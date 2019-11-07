Immigrant activist faces New York City asylum hearing in deportation case

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An immigrant fighting to stay in this country was in court Thursday, as activists rallied in support of him outside.Marco Saavedra, a well-known immigration and civil rights activist himself who has been involved in several high-profile immigration actions, says his life would be at risk if he is sent to Mexico and that he deserves asylum.He appeared before the federal judge, but so far, no decision has been announced.The 29-year-old lives openly as an undocumented immigrant and is an advocate for immigration in both the US and Mexico. He also helps to run his family restaurant, La Morada in the South Bronx, which serves as a shelter for other undocumented immigrants.Despite the increased immigration enforcement in recent, he said he felt confident ahead of the court appearance."I've been in removal proceedings since 2012, so about seven years, and it's obviously taken a serious toll on my family," he said. "On myself, having to continually check in and having this hang over our heads, obviously we would rest better with a positive response today. But in a worst-case scenario, we're going to have to appeal the negative decision and keep on litigating for a few more years."