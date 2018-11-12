Incident involving Atlantic City mayor, councilman at Golden Nugget Casino 'under review'

Atlantic City officials 'under review' following incident at casino.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's office is being tight-lipped about an incident involving multiple Atlantic City officials.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's website, the office said it is reviewing an alleged incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Golden Nugget Casino nightclub involving Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy, Mayor Frank Gilliam and three other individuals.

"The incident is a misunderstanding, " Fauntelroy told Action News during an interview by phone on Sunday.

Fauntelroy said he was simply standing up for himself, but would not go into detail as to why he needed to defend himself.

Multiple Atlantic City officials 'under review' following incident at casino nightclub



"There was no security involved. There were no cops involved. There was a brief argument and verbal disagreement with those who actually worked at Haven. That happened. We left and went home," he said.

Haven is a nightclub in the casino.
After the call, late Sunday night, Action News saw video of the incident which appears to go well beyond a verbal disagreement. It shows a violent altercation in which punches were thrown. It lasted about 10 minutes in the valet area of Haven.

Fauntleroy told Action News he found out on social media that the prosecutor's office is reviewing the incident. But would not go into detail about what set off the violent exchange saying, "It's ridiculous. People don't like people standing up for themselves around here."

Action News has reached out to Mayor Gilliam on social media, by phone, and in person, but we haven't heard back.

As far as the video, it has yet to be released, and it is known if and when that will happen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.
Multiple Atlantic City officials 'under review' following incident at Golden Nugget casino



