Reopening New Jersey: Indoor dining and movie theaters are back!

NEW: Today, I’m signing an Executive Order that will allow indoor dining to resume:

☑️Effective 6:00 AM on Friday, 9/4

☑️At 25% capacity

☑️With social distancing in place



Our goal is to ensure this step is done properly to prevent the kind of spikes we saw in other states. pic.twitter.com/Ro49WPThBr — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Phil Murphy announces the reopening of indoor dining in New Jersey.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey takes another step forward Friday on its road to reopening.Movie theaters are permitted to reopen, and restaurants can seat customers indoors with restrictions.At the Malibu Diner in Hoboken, outdoor picnic tables are not going away anytime soon.But now eating inside the restaurant is also an option.Governor Phil Murphy announced indoor dining can resume at 25 percent of maximum capacity and social distancing.In addition, tables have to be six feet apart, and servers and customers have to wear masks.Long-suffering restaurant owners and managers say they are happy to comply."We've been turning things over. We ordered all new silverware, because now we're doing both indoor and outdoor," said Linda Milne, manager of Leo's."Everything's got to be sanitized," said waitress Liz Micalizzi. "Waiters and waitresses have to wear our masks. Customers, our guests, are allowed in the restaurant with a mask. Only when they're eating or drinking is that allowed to come off."That order on masks does go further than some other places: you have to keep your mask on even after sitting down, and it must stay on until your food arrives.Meantime, indoor entertainment, including movie theaters, performing arts and concerts, are also allowed to resume in the Garden State, also at 25 percent capacity.You can sit together if you purchased tickets together.As of Monday, New Jersey had 352 new positive cases , pushing the state's cumulative total to 191,960.There were eight new confirmed COVID-19 deaths for a total of 14,165 lives lost.