Shopping

Inflation takes its toll on summer staples as season heats up

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Inflation takes its toll on summer staples as season heats up

The summer sizzle is taking a bigger bite out of the wallet, as Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation on necessity items like gas and food.

At Stew Leonard's, the aisles are still full of shoppers -- but they're keeping a much closer eye on spending and buying less than last summer.

The grocery store is absorbing the high costs to take some of the heat off of customers.

Many barbecue staples are up 10% or more, including hot dogs, ground beef, buns and rolls, soda and ice cream.

MORE NEWS | 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out
EMBED More News Videos

Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.


Food prices are up because fuel prices are up, and the majority of groceries are delivered by trucks using diesel fuel which in our area averages $6 per gallon.

When the tank holds 300 gallons, the price for a truck fill up tops $1,000 -- and that cost is added to the price of food.

Gas prices have slowly decreased in the past 28 days, and AAA says demand has declined 6-8% since last year.

Still, people are traveling this summer after two years of COVID shutdowns.

Cruises are popular this summer and so are all inclusive hotel destinations.

Watch Anthony Johnson's report in the video player above for more.

MORE NEWS | NYC health officials urge return to indoor masking
EMBED More News Videos

Johny Fernandez reports as New York City health officials urge a return to indoor masking.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnew yorknew jerseyconnecticutinflationsummerbusinessshoppingbarbecue
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead, including child, after boat capsizes in Hudson River
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms spark watches, warnings
Driver charged in Staten Island crash that killed 3 teens
Gunfire wounds 2 teen girls in Bronx playground
LIVE | The Countdown
30-year-old pedestrian killed in Long Island hit and run
NYC shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
Show More
'Beautiful people of NY' captured in new exhibit
Fire guts multi-family home in NY, man jumps from 3rd-floor window
Puppy snatched by man riding scooter back home in NYC
Manhunt for suspect in string of NYC homeless stabbings
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
More TOP STORIES News