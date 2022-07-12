Inflation takes its toll on summer staples as season heats up

At Stew Leonard's, the aisles are still full of shoppers -- but they're keeping a much closer eye on spending and buying less than last summer.
The grocery store is absorbing the high costs to take some of the heat off of customers.
Many barbecue staples are up 10% or more, including hot dogs, ground beef, buns and rolls, soda and ice cream.
Food prices are up because fuel prices are up, and the majority of groceries are delivered by trucks using diesel fuel which in our area averages $6 per gallon.
When the tank holds 300 gallons, the price for a truck fill up tops $1,000 -- and that cost is added to the price of food.
Gas prices have slowly decreased in the past 28 days, and AAA says demand has declined 6-8% since last year.
Still, people are traveling this summer after two years of COVID shutdowns.
Cruises are popular this summer and so are all inclusive hotel destinations.
