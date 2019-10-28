JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a 14-year-old was shot in the neck and killed on a basketball court at a public housing complex in Queens.
Investigators released video of the two persons-of-interest.
Dozens of candles were placed at the basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica in honor of Aamir Griffin.
Griffin was playing basketball Saturday night, he had less than an hour left on his 9 p.m. curfew, when he was hit in the neck with a stray bullet, killing him right on the court.
Investigators confirm Griffin was not the intended target, and they are now searching for two men, who they say may be involved in the senseless shooting.
Ron Naclerio, the head coach at Cardozo High School ion Bayside, where Griffin was a freshman says Griffin had so much passion for basketball, and he would have made it to junior varsity, and eventually the varsity squad. That hope is now gone.
"He was a sponge," Naclerio said.
"he was a great kid, positive energy. I've never seen him get into an argument, I've never seen him fight, I've never seen him do anything like that. Baksetball, it's what he loved," a friend said.
Police remained on the scene to keep watch over the basketball court, where many have come to pay their respects.
Griffin's family is asking for their privacy.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Innocent teen killed on basketball court by stray bullet in Queens, search for gunmen continues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News