Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was killed and a teenage girl critically injured in an accident on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Saturday morning.Officials say Jennifer Parisella, 30, of Middletown was driving a van. Her 28-year-old brother as well as a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were all passengers in the car.All was going smoothly, but then the van slammed into the back of a tractor trailer on the southbound side near Exit 1.Parisella's family says she was five months pregnant, and was excited to soon become a mom.Parisella was pronounced dead. The passengers were all taken to area hospitals with various injuries. They are expected to be okay.The 42-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.Parisella, who worked on a farm, was on her way to the city to distribute produce.Right now there are no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.----------