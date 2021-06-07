Investigation launched after NYC Law Department hacked

Officials confirmed the news, first reported by the New York Post.
"The City's Cyber Command has identified unauthorized access within the NYC Law Department's IT environment and promptly launched an investigation into the matter. As the investigation remains ongoing, the City has taken additional steps to maintain security, including limiting access to the Law Department's network at this time."
The news of the hack comes a week after officials revealed hackers had previously breached several computer systems of the MTA.
In that case, the April cyberattack impacted three of the transit agency's 18 systems. None impacted operations, the MTA said.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
MORE NEWS: Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip