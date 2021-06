Investigation launched after NYC Law Department hacked

EMBED >More News Videos Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City law department was the target of a cyber hack on Monday.Officials confirmed the news, first reported by the New York Post."The City's Cyber Command has identified unauthorized access within the NYC Law Department's IT environment and promptly launched an investigation into the matter. As the investigation remains ongoing, the City has taken additional steps to maintain security, including limiting access to the Law Department's network at this time."The news of the hack comes a week after officials revealed hackers had previously breached several computer systems of the MTA In that case, the April cyberattack impacted three of the transit agency's 18 systems. None impacted operations, the MTA said.Few other details were released.----------