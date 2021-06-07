Investigation launched after NYC Law Department hacked

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City law department was the target of a cyber hack on Monday.

Officials confirmed the news, first reported by the New York Post.

"The City's Cyber Command has identified unauthorized access within the NYC Law Department's IT environment and promptly launched an investigation into the matter. As the investigation remains ongoing, the City has taken additional steps to maintain security, including limiting access to the Law Department's network at this time."



The news of the hack comes a week after officials revealed hackers had previously breached several computer systems of the MTA.

In that case, the April cyberattack impacted three of the transit agency's 18 systems. None impacted operations, the MTA said.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhackingcyberattacklaws
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Fire officials hold briefing after MTA bus crashes into building
Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl abducted in Harlem
NJ high school student dead, another wounded after shooting at field
AccuWeather: Pop-up storms and hot
Cuomo announces goal NY needs to reach to 'relax virtually all restrictions'
Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face
Cuomo: Masks must still be worn in schools, but outdoor mandate lifted
Show More
Teen drowns in backyard pool on Long Island
HS senior who wore Mexican flag at graduation gets diploma
NYC mayor plans Mega-Concert in Central Park to celebrate reopening
How to navigate the worst car shortage in generations
Mayor: 'Cowardly, horrible human being' who killed boy will be caught
More TOP STORIES News