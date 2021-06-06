Investigation underway after 29-year-old shot in head, killed in Manhattan

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Kips Bay.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday near 330 East 26th Street.

Officials say Akeem White was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head.



He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

