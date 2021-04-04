Investigation underway after police-involved shooting in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
CONCOURSE VILLAGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

Police say three officers heard shots being fired on East 165 Street in Concourse Village just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.



Moments later, officials say two men began discharging a firearm at a third man, who was fleeing, and running towards the officers.

The gunmen then fled westbound on 166th St and north on College Ave, where they encountered two officers. The gunmen then tossed their firearms under a car, and were taken into custody.

Officials say one gunman was injured, and was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he is in stable condition. Another gunman was struck numerous times, and later died.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

RELATED | Terrifying moment caught on camera as shooter opens fire inside Bronx store
EMBED More News Videos

The woman pointed a gun at a 40-year-old man and began shooting before running off.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concourse villagenew york citybronxpolice involved shootingcrimepolice shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Broadway theater becomes first to reopen for pop-up performance
Police: Man on subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in empty bottles
Trooper rescues missing 2-year-old from stream
Hundreds bid final farewell to fallen NY firefighter Jared Lloyd
Show More
Man slashed across face on subway in Manhattan, suspect at large
Menendez brothers case back in spotlight thanks to TikTok teens
3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired at North Carolina house party: Police
Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from NYC building
Scammers using stolen insurance info for false unemployment claims
More TOP STORIES News