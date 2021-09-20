Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded outside lounge in Inwood

Gunfire erupted outside the Opus Lounge on West 202nd Street just before 4:15 a.m.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.
A 43-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
The suspects fled in a white vehicle, and no arrests were immediately made.
