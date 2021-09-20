Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded outside lounge in Inwood

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded outside lounge

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot outside a lounge in Inwood Monday morning.

Gunfire erupted outside the Opus Lounge on West 202nd Street just before 4:15 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.



A 43-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled in a white vehicle, and no arrests were immediately made.

ALSO READ | Body matching Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton; Brian Laundrie still missing in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the investiation into the case of Gabby Petito's death.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citymanhattaninwoodfatal shootingnypdshootingcrimestoppers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body matching Petito found; Laundrie still missing in Florida
Woman tells GMA she picked up Laundrie as hitchhiker in Wyoming
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt
Attorney claims restaurant hostess who was attacked used racial slur
Van pulls up, 2 men rob victim of cash, iPhone at gunpoint in Queens
Gabby Petito's Long Island hometown mourns discovery of body
Show More
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Super-spreader concern as UN General Assembly meets in NYC
AccuWeather: Feeling like fall!
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
More TOP STORIES News