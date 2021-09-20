Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded outside lounge in Inwood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11032448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller has the latest on the investiation into the case of Gabby Petito's death.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot outside a lounge in Inwood Monday morning.Gunfire erupted outside the Opus Lounge on West 202nd Street just before 4:15 a.m.A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.A 43-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.The suspects fled in a white vehicle, and no arrests were immediately made.----------