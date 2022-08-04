Man fatally stabbed after dispute on street in Inwood

The 47-year-old man was fatally stabbed while walking with his girlfriend.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 47-year-old man was fatally stabbed while walking with his girlfriend in Inwood.

The man got into a dispute with another man in front of a restaurant on Dyckman Street at around 1:05 a.m. Thursday.

The dispute escalated, and the man was stabbed. He was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

His girlfriend was not injured.

The suspect took off on bicycle on Dyckman Street.

Detectives are investigating the motive, including if the victim knew his attacker.

