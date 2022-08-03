5-year-old girl and woman killed, father critically injured in Harlem apartment fire

Derick Waller reports from the Jackie Robinson Houses on East 129th Street.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 5-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman have died, and the girl's father was critically injured, in a fire that burned through a Harlem apartment.

The girl, her father and the father's girlfriend were trapped in Apt 6M when flames broke out at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Jackie Robinson Houses on East 129th Street.

The father and his daughter were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

The girlfriend was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The father, a man in his 40s, remains in critical condition.

Three dogs also died in the fire.

One firefighter and another resident suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but firefighters did encounter an electronic bike that was on fire.

It was not immediately clear if that contributed to the fire, but NYCHA has been working to ban e-bikes inside their buildings for exactly this reason.

This breaking story will be updated.

