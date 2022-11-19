Rally set to urge United Nations in NYC to take action against treatment of women in Iran

Protestors for women's rights and anti-violence are urging the UN to devise a plan against the Islamic Republic by next Friday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands are expected to gather at the United Nations on Saturday to demand action against Iran.

The march will start on Broadway and 42nd Street and make its way to the East Side.

The group is calling on the UN to create a plan against the Islamic Republic by next Friday, which is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Over the last two months, thousands have been injured and arrested in Iran during nationwide protests against the regime .

This pressure on the U.N. was, in part, sparked by protests over the murder of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died in jail after she was arrested for not wearing a headscarf correctly.

