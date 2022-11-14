  • Watch Now
NYC Gridlock Alert 2022: Days to know this holiday season

NYC commuters are urged to ditch their car on Gridlock Alert Days and use alternative forms of transportation

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Monday, November 14, 2022 6:48PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The busiest travel days of the year are upon us with high traffic expected on New York City streets for the holidays.

Some days are much worse than others, and the MTA has identified 14 Gridlock Alert Days through the end of the year.

Commuters are urged to ditch their car and use alternative forms of transportation such as mass transit, cycling, or walking.

The following are Gridlock Alert Days for the remainder of 2022.

  • Wednesday, Nov 16
  • Thursday, Nov. 17
  • Tuesday, Nov. 22
  • Wednesday, Nov. 23
  • Wednesday, Nov. 30
  • Thursday, Dec. 1
  • Friday, Dec. 2
  • Tuesday, Dec. 6
  • Wednesday, Dec. 7
  • Thursday, Dec. 8
  • Friday, Dec. 9
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13
  • Wednesday, Dec. 14
  • Thursday, Dec. 15

    • "The MTA provides the most economical and convenient means of traveling throughout the year, especially during the holiday season when traffic increases and people are out and about," New York City Transit President Richard Davey said.

