Ironworker critically injured in construction accident at Mineola LIRR station

An ironworker was critically injured in a construction accident at a Long Island Railroad station Saturday.

The MTA says the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Mineola Station.

Contractors were constructing a pedestrian bridge when a crane came in contact with a high voltage line.

"The contact with the high voltage line created an arc to the bridge that seriously injured a female ironworker who was on the structure at the time," MTA Construction and Development President Janno Lieber said in a statement.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The MTA says all work on the project has stopped pending an investigation.

Related topics:
mineolanassau countylirrconstructionconstruction accident
