'Pop-up party' in Brooklyn ends with 5 people shot

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least five people were shot during a "pop-up party" in Brooklyn Saturday morning.The incident happened in a garage that was converted into a makeshift event space with DJ and bar.Shots were fired inside and outside the makeshift lounge at around 4 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.Police say a 23-year-old woman was inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her leg, while the other four victims had wounds to either their leg or ankle.The victims were rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.Authorities says so far there have been no arrests, and no word on the search for suspects.----------