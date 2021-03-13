'Pop-up party' in Brooklyn ends with 5 people shot

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least five people were shot during a "pop-up party" in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

The incident happened in a garage that was converted into a makeshift event space with DJ and bar.

Shots were fired inside and outside the makeshift lounge at around 4 a.m. on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.



Police say a 23-year-old woman was inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her leg, while the other four victims had wounds to either their leg or ankle.

The victims were rushed to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities says so far there have been no arrests, and no word on the search for suspects.

ALSO READ | Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on Queens street
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the disturbing discovery in Wakefield.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgnew york citymanhattannypdshootingparty
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
7th accuser comes forward as more Dems call for Cuomo's resignation
COVID Updates: 15M more NYers to become candidates for vaccine on May 1
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Chris Harrison will not host next season of 'The Bachelorette'
Lost bulldog gets ride of lifetime after wandering off to train
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
Show More
Mom names newborn after officer who delivered her on LI roadside
'April Fool's joke': Mayor blasts end of NY domestic travel quarantine
37-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Queens
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
The Countdown: Calls for Cuomo to resign reaches new level
More TOP STORIES News