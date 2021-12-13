2 concertgoers punctured with possible needle at Irving Plaza in NYC

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two concertgoers were apparently punctured in the buttocks, possibly with a needle, while attending a rap concert at Irving Plaza Sunday night.

Police say the victims, a 17-year-old male and 21-year-old woman, were both jabbed while at the Sleepy Hallow concert around 10 p.m.

They were both treated at Beth Israel Hospital for non life threatening injuries

Detectives believed they were both punctured by the same female concertgoer, likely armed with a needle.

The attacks are being investigated as assaults.

The motive remains unclear, and no arrests were immediately made.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

