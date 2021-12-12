Groom robbed outside wedding reception in Philadelphia

This time, the bandits went after a groom who had just gotten married.
By
Armed suspects steal Rolex watch from groom in Old City

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects who robbed a groom in the city's Old City neighborhood.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday as the groom was walking toward National Mechanics Restaurant on South 3rd Street.

Police say the groom was getting some fresh air during his wedding reception when he was robbed of his Rolex watch by two armed men.

The suspects were able to get away after the theft.

The men were described as wearing all black and reportedly fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

The groom was not injured in the incident.

Police are also investigating several armed robberies that have taken place in Center City in recent weeks, but investigators have not said if the Old City incident is connected.

The latest Center City theft happened Friday sometime after 6 p.m. near 22nd and Sansom streets. Police say three armed men, believed to be in their late 20s, stole money and jewelry from pedestrians on the block.

Officials confirm similar armed robberies had also occurred back in September.

Action News also obtained video of an incident that happened on Tuesday along the 1800 block of Cuthbert Street, in which two victims were robbed of their Rolex watches worth $37,000.

No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.



