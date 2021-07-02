coronavirus new york

No longer mass COVID testing site, Glen Island Park in New Rochelle reopens

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
No longer mass COVID testing site, Westchester County park reopens

WESTCHESTER CO. (WABC) -- The Westchester County city where the first case of COVID-19 in New York was detected is set to mark a significant milestone this weekend.

The tents of the first mass COVID testing site came down Friday at Glen Island Park where they've been in place for over a year.

It was March 13, 2020, when the state opened the drive-up testing site at the park in New Rochelle which was the epicenter of the first COVID outbreak in the eastern U.S.

At its peak, the facility processed nearly 600 cars each day.

Also on Friday, a plaque was unveiled at the base of a tree that was planted to honor workers who maintained the county's parks during the coronavirus pandemic, some of the few public places that remained open during the lockdown, even though ironically Glen Island Park was not one of them.

The park has reopened, but the final preparations are underway to get Glen Island Beach ready to open Saturday.

"I am thrilled that Glen Island will be open for the summer. I'm thrilled that families will once again enjoy the cool breeze off the sound and that kids will splash in the water," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

The beach will be open daily from Saturday, July 3 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the last entry at 6 p.m.

Westchester County residency is required for admission with either County Park Pass or a valid New York State driver's license with a Westchester county address.

Parking is $5 with a Park Pass, $10 without a Park Pass, daily through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, then weekends only.

The County says group picnicking by reservation will resume later in July.
