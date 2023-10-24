ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso joins "Extra Time" to discuss the significance of humanitarian relief in the crisis in the Middle East.

How the International Committee of the Red Cross is bringing humanitarian aid to the Mideast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter spoke to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to learn more about how they are bringing hostages out of the warzone in the Mideast, and helping those who need them the most.

Bill first spoke with Jason Statziuso about the ICRC's efforts over a year and a half ago when Russia first invaded Ukraine.

The ICRC works to bring vital supplies like food and medicine to people who have either run out or lost access to necessities.

More than two weeks have passed since Hamas attacked Israel, and now there is a barrage of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

Multiple residential buildings have been crushed, and families are buried under the rubble. Health officials in Gaza report hundreds were killed Monday alone, and they have been forced to close medical facilities due to bomb damage and lack of power.

Plus, more than 200 people are believed to be held hostage by Hamas, Israel's military said.

Organizations like the International Red Cross are taking one side in the war -- the side of life.

You can watch Bill Ritter's full interview from "Extra Time" in the media player above.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

WATCH: Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger reports from Israel

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.