Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger reports from Israel

Reporter Josh Einiger just landed at an airport near Tel Aviv and reports the latest details.

ISRAEL (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger is reporting from Israel on the war with Hamas.

Einiger landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

Heavy roadblocks are preventing people landing there from leaving the airport.

Supplies are arriving to help the Israel Defense Forces and Einiger showed a loaded vehicle ready to make a delivery.

Einiger will be reporting from Israel throughout the day and coming days. You can watch his reports on Eyewitness News, abc7NY and streaming on your connected devices.

ALSO READ | How aid groups are responding to the Israel-Hamas war, and where to donate

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.