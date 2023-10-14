At least 14 Americans in Israel are still unaccounted for and those walking around NYC might have seen photos of their faces in a new poster campaign. Darla Miles has more.

Families of Israeli hostages speak out as posters of the missing spread message in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- At least 14 Americans in Israel are still unaccounted for as the war goes on and those walking around New York City might have seen photos of their faces.

Missing posters are scattered all over the city as part of a global campaign and some of the family members of the hostages spoke at the United Nations on Friday.

Before the United Nations General Assembly on Friday afternoon, the ambassador from Israel sent a clear message in advance of the security council meeting about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

"We will God willing continue until the hostages are safely back home," said Gilad Edran, Israel's ambassador to the U.N. "The security council's moral compass must guide it to first and foremost address the 150 hostages kidnapped in blatant violation of international law."

Video showing pictures of hostages is the humanitarian crisis Ambassador Edran wants to make sure the security council does not forget.

"The kibbutz was ravaged by terrorist as they hid in their bomb shelter for hours until it filled with smoke and they could not stay hidden any longer at which point Sharon sent a voicemail to my aunt: 'we're not going to make it, we love you," said Alana Zetichik whose cousin was taken hostage.

Families at the U.N. have been left with those haunting images for six days now and are begging the U.N. to act fast.

"As of this morning we know that my family is still alive is in Gaza...which means there is hope," Zetichik said.

Across the city on the Upper West Side, the same pictures of the kidnapped babies and families are everywhere.

"I have an emotional reaction when I read the posters, when I see the posters," said Corwin Kilvert.

The posters are part of a global campaign called kidnapped in Israel.

"As I see the posters on my way dropping off my son to day care, yeah I feel a certain way, for sure," Kilvert said.

