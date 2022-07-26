Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City celebrates life of an American icon

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- In Soho today, all eyes will be on the legacy of a legendary Brooklyn Dodger.

At long last, the Jackie Robinson Museum is ready to open on Varick Street.

The museum doesn't officially open to the public until September 5th.

But today, Robinson's widow, Rachel Robinson, will cut the ribbon and let in some VIP guests like Spike Lee and former attorney general Eric Holder.

Rachel Robinson turned 100 years old last week.

She wants the museum to be about more than her late husband's baseball legacy, so it will celebrate Jackie Robinson's commitment to social activism and civil rights as well.

He broke barriers in so much more than just sports.

At last week's All Star game, actor Denzel Washington was among those honoring Robinson in a special tribute.

"He changed the game of baseball and so much more," Washington said. "What he carried with him, what he represented, was towering."

Today's opening is timed perfectly for the first of four Subway Series games this summer.

The games happen at Citi Field tonight and tomorrow, with two more games in August at Yankee Stadium.

MORE NEWS: New York City correction officers charged after attempted suicide at Rikers

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.