16-year-old boy badly beaten by NYPD during protest, family says

I’ve spoken to Jahmel’s family and I’m really troubled by what they told me.



We’re going to get them answers.

The NYPD has launched an investigation into what happened. https://t.co/nhEof7tMyP — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 11, 2020

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating an allegation of abuse by the NYPD involving a teenage boy.Disturbing pictures show 16-year old Jahmel Leach after family members say he was tasered and badly beaten by officers.Police say he was setting fires during a protest in the Bronx on June 1 when he was taken into custody.Leach's mother says the allegations are not true. The family released pictures showing the boy in a hospital bed with facial wounds.Mayor Bill de Blasio is now involved in the case, tweeting "I've spoken to Jahmel's family and I'm really troubled by what they told me. We're going to get them answers. The NYPD has launched an investigation into what happened."Leach's family plans to discuss the matter at a news conference on Thursday.----------