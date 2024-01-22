Jury selection begins Monday for two men charged in Jam Master Jay's murder

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- Jury selection begins Monday for two men charged with the murder of Jason Mizell - better known as Run DMC's Jam Master Jay.
Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan of Hollis, Queens, allegedly carried out the 2002 shooting death. It happened inside the hip-hop group's recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Queens.
Washington and Jordan go to trial in Brooklyn Federal Court.
They are formally charged with a drug trafficking and firearms-related murder.
For years, Jay's death lingered as a cold case, with witnesses reluctant to speak up despite reward money being offered.
