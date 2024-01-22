Jury selection begins Monday for two men charged in Jam Master Jay's murder

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- Jury selection begins Monday for two men charged with the murder of Jason Mizell - better known as Run DMC's Jam Master Jay.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan of Hollis, Queens, allegedly carried out the 2002 shooting death. It happened inside the hip-hop group's recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Queens.

Washington and Jordan go to trial in Brooklyn Federal Court.

They are formally charged with a drug trafficking and firearms-related murder.

For years, Jay's death lingered as a cold case, with witnesses reluctant to speak up despite reward money being offered.

RELATED | 'Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case'

The new documentary "Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case" reveals exclusive details and insights into the complicated legacy of the rap pioneer, Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.