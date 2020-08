Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

EMBED >More News Videos Along busy highways, on the sides of buildings and inside a school basketball court, more than 50 colorful murals of Nipsey Hussle have popped up in Los Angeles since the beloved rapper and community activist was gunned down outside his clothing store.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two men have been indicted in the 2002 unsolved murder of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for the rap group Run-DMC, federal prosecutors in New York City have announced.Jason Mizell was murdered in Hollis, Queens October 30, 2002, shot at point-blank range with a .40-caliber handgun.Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC, behind hits such as "It's Tricky" and the Aerosmith remake collaboration "Walk This Way."The 37-year-old Jay was shot once in the head by a masked assailant, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington have been charged with the murder of Jam Master Jay while engaged in cocaine trafficking, according to an indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of New York that also charged the two with drug offenses.Washington is currently imprisoned on a prior robbery case. Jordan will be arraigned this afternoon.The 36-year-old Jordan was taken into custody on Sunday. Washington, 56, was already in prison on a prior robbery case.----------