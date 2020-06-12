Connecticut police return to home at the center of Jennifer Dulos investigation

AVON, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut have returned to a home they previously investigated in search of Jennifer Dulos.
The home on Skyview Drive in Avon is where Jennifer Dulos and her then-husband lived in 2010.
Dulos has been missing for over a year.
Police say her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, died of an apparent suicide attempt in January while on house arrest.
He was facing murder charges in his wife's death.
