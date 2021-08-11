Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' names EP Mike Richards, actress Mayim Bialik as show's new hosts, replacing Alex Trebek

Showrunners also announced a spin-off, ''Jeopardy! National College Championship,' that will air in 2022.

Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will replace the late Alex Trebek as hosts of "Jeopardy!" (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" has named executive producer Mike Richards as the new host of the long-running game show and actress Mayim Bialik as host of the franchise's primetime specials and spinoffs.

The pair will tag-team a role filled for 37 years by the iconic Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Showrunners also revealed that Bialik will host an all-new primetime special titled "Jeopardy! National College Championship," which scheduled to air on ABC in 2022. The special "will feature 15 colleges and universities from across the country battling head-to-head for two weeks of intense competition."

Though his most recent gig was behind the camera, the 46-year-old Richards has previous hosting experience on game shows such as "Beauty and the Geek" and "The Pyramid" among others. He became executive producer of "Jeopardy!" as well as "Wheel of Fortune" in the 2020-21 season.

He previously served as executive producer on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and "The Price is Right."

While guest-hosting, Richards would sign off with a tribute to Trebek: "I just want to say, as Alex said, we're trying to build a kinder and gentler society," Richards would say. "And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're going to get there."

Bialik, a neuroscientist, is best known for her role on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." She also guest-hosted "Jeopardy!" following Trebek's death.

"Being a woman of science, as I am, is something I'm very passionate about presenting myself as. I really didn't grow up with a lot of female role models," she said after her guest-hosting stint.

Watch 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's most memorable moments
EMBED More News Videos

Watch 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's most memorable moments (1 of 5)

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer on November 11, 2019.



After Trebek's death, a series of guest hosts filled in for short stints, including Richards, former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings, actor LeVar Burton, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and several broadcast journalists.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' announces new guest hosts for 2021
EMBED More News Videos

Guest host Ken Jennings paid an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek during Monday night's episode of "Jeopardy!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebekinstagram storiesgame showotrcjeopardyreality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
19-month-old boy mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn
Arizona mom urges masks after her kindergartner contracts COVID-19
3-year-olds who battled cancer together reunite with hugs and dancing
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at Yonkers deli
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Tropical Storm Fred nears Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico prepares
Show More
Hochul to address New Yorkers, faces challenges as next governor
Questions linger for Cuomo's future after resignation amid scandals
44 displaced in Queens fire, body found investigated as suicide
Basketball coaches face murder charges in player's death
1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC
More TOP STORIES News