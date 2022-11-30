NYPD's top cop focus of 'Jeopardy!' clue

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD was the "answer" to a clue about Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Jeopardy! on Monday night.

The $400 clue in the Lawmen and Women category was:

"In 2022 Keechant Sewell of the Nassau County police became this higher-profile department's first female commissioner?"

The first contestant guessed "What is Interpol?"

He is from Putnam, Connecticut, along the border with Rhode Island and out of the viewing range.

But then Cris Pannullo, from the Jersey Shore, correctly answered the $400 Jeopardy question.

The NYPD tweeted about Monday night's episode saying, "Police Commissioner Sewell may not be in charge of Interpol, but running the nation's largest police department is a pretty cool job."

Pannullo is on a 16-day roll, already securing a spot in the 2023 Jeopardy Tournament of Champions.

