4-alarm fire burning through multiple homes in Jersey City

Firefighters have been on the scene on Olean Avenue since the late morning hours on Wednesday. Shrileen Allicot reports.

JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning through multiple homes in Jersey City.

Firefighters have been on the scene on Olean Avenue since the late morning hours on Wednesday.

The fire has apparently burned through the two floors of the building where the fire started.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.