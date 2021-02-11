2 children, 8 months and 11 years old, dead after fire burns through home in Jersey City

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating a fatal fire that occurred last night at 470 MLK Drive just after 11:30 pm in which an 11-year-old child and an 8-month-old child died. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) February 11, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315457" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police, as they search for suspects believed to be behind several similar incidents.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office confirms that two children - an 8 month old and an 11 year old - died in a fire that burned through a Jersey City home Wednesday night.The fire broke out on the first floor of the home on Martin Luther King Drive just after 11:30 p.m.Responding police were met outside by a mother who said her children were still inside.After battling through heavy smoke, two victims were located on the second floor.The children - ages 11 and eight months - were pronounced dead.Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.We heard from neighbors about the moments after they got out of their nearby home."We got banging on the door, people were screaming telling us, 'Help! Get out!'" one resident said. "I'm just shocked. I've sent prayers out, hopefully for the cops that are injured. We thank y'all for trying to help us."Residents of attached homes were being given shelter.The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is working to determine what caused the fire.----------