Jersey City shooting was targeted, based on hate, investigators say

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Federal and state law enforcement officials held a press conference Monday to update the continuing investigation into the Jersey City shootings that left a police officer, three civilians inside a Jewish grocery store, and two suspects dead.
One month later, there are still many lingering questions -- including why Detective Joseph Seals was in Bay View Cemetery when was killed and why the suspects targeted the grocery store. Investigators did their best to answer what they could.
First, in addition to the murder of livery driver Michael Rumberger in Bayonne on December 7, 47-year-old David Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham are also suspects in a shooting on December 3 near Newark Airport. Authorities say the victim in that case did not realize he was targeted until after the Jersey City shooting, and one of the suspects cell phones was tracked to that location on the day of that shooting.
Officials say the suspects also checked out the JC Kosher Market on Martin Luther King Drive on at least two occasions and entered the store during one of them, but they also searched other Jewish locations, so it is unclear why they settled upon that as their target.
It is also clear their motivation was anti-Semitic and anti-police views, authorities said, as writings showed they clearly hated both.
Finally, they say Detective Joseph Seals was at the cemetery to meet an informant when he recognized the suspects' stolen U-Haul from the Bayonne shooting and went to investigate.
In addition to Seals' murder, the suspects also killed 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, 49-year-old Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, and 31-year-old Mindy Ferencz inside the grocery store.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says the community is still healing, and that old wounds between some black and Jewish residents were exposed at a meeting last week.
"The meeting that was held on Monday was honest and at times offensive, but candid," he said. "Both communities recognize that there are more similarities than differences. They both face discrimination. All it takes is a conversation."
The mayor welcomed the Jewish community to the stretch of Martin Luther King Drive six years ago, knowing there were stark differences between blacks and members of the Hasidic community.
Fulop says he has learned a lot in the past month, and he knows the image of the city will need time to repair.
