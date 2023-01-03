Jersey City mayor Steve Fulop says he will not seek re-election in 2025

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop announced he's going to bow out of politics at the end of his current term.

"The forward momentum happening in Jersey City is undeniable, and while there is much more work to be done I feel confident that new leaders can build on the foundation we have built while charting their own unique path forward," Fulop said.

The three-term mayor announced he will not seek re-election in 2025 and will instead focus on continuing to transform Jersey City outside of the political realm.

Fulop was first elected to the city council in 2005 as a "political outsider."

"Running for office outside the political establishment and standing up to powerful interests to fight for Jersey City's future has been both incredibly challenging and rewarding," Fulop said. "Having the chance to do that while getting married to my wife Jaclyn and raising our family here in the city we love has meant more to me than I ever could have imagined."

He went on to be elected as mayor in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 by the most significant margin in the history of Jersey City with 78% of the votes.

Fulop became the first Jersey City mayor to be elected for a third term in 2021.

"I first ran for elected office in Jersey City when I came back from serving abroad in the Marine Corps because I believed that I had something different to offer both as a leader and as a public servant, Fulop said. "I could not be more proud of the progress that our community has made since then."

During his time as mayor Fulop has led the state in affordable housing production and economic development.

He also expanded open spaces including the completion of three new city parks and dozens of renovations.

Fulop will continue to serve as mayor of Jersey City until January 2026.

