Paterson, NJ to bring back masks in schools following increase in COVID, flu and RSV

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students in Paterson, New Jersey will be required to wear masks when they return to class from their winter break.

This comes after the state reported its second child flu death this season.

Masks must be worn inside schools and district buildings until further notice.

Superintendent of Schools, Eileen Shafer, notified families on December 22 of the change.

Shafer said she made the decision because of the rising numbers of COVID, RSV and flu cases.

Paterson is the latest district to reinstate the mandate.

The Passaic School District reinstated its mask mandate just before its holiday break.

