  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Paterson, NJ to bring back masks in schools following increase in COVID, flu and RSV

ByDarla Miles and Eyewitness News via WABC logo
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 2:26PM
Paterson to bring back masks in schools
EMBED <>More Videos

Students in Paterson, New Jersey will be required to wear masks when they return to class from their winter break.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students in Paterson, New Jersey will be required to wear masks when they return to class from their winter break.

This comes after the state reported its second child flu death this season.

Masks must be worn inside schools and district buildings until further notice.

Superintendent of Schools, Eileen Shafer, notified families on December 22 of the change.

Shafer said she made the decision because of the rising numbers of COVID, RSV and flu cases.

Paterson is the latest district to reinstate the mandate.

The Passaic School District reinstated its mask mandate just before its holiday break.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

national geographic covid newsletter sign up

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW