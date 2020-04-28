Residents told to boil water in Jersey City after water main break

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of people were left without water after a massive water main break in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the main strike was due to a local contractor in Kearny conducting non-utility work on Route 7.

The contractor hit a 36-inch main that feeds the city of Jersey City.

The water shutoff is under 4 feet of water, so officials said they are working on diversions to locate it.

Residents are asked to boil water until further notice.

The mayor said potable water was being sent to local hospitals.

It was not yet clear how man residents were impacted or how long it would take to restore service.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countyboil water advisorywater main break
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo's 12-step plan to reopen New York
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ
Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in a month
Key indicators bending but slowly in NJ
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
Mayor updates on student grading, iPads, and graduation
Show More
NY teen starts volunteer PPE clean-up crew
NJ inmates dying from COVID-19 at higher rate than others
Fashion companies, artists get creative with face mask designs
Jersey 4 Jersey raises $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
NY clinic offers free PTSD therapy to healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News